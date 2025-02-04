Chennai's Chess Prodigy Shines: Praggnanandhaa's Epic Triumph
R Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious in the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, defeating reigning World Champion D Gukesh. The 19-year-old from Chennai showcased remarkable mental resilience to win the tie-breaker, becoming the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand to claim this title.
- Country:
- India
Newly-crowned Tata Steel Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa received a hero's welcome upon his return home as fans and officials gathered at the airport in Chennai to celebrate his remarkable achievement.
The 19-year-old chess prodigy made history by defeating compatriot and reigning World Champion D Gukesh, marking the biggest win of his career. Praggnanandhaa expressed his joy and congratulated his colleague for playing exceptionally well.
Despite finishing with the same score as Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa's resilience shone through in the tie-breaker, where he overcame early setbacks to clinch the title, becoming the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the prestigious tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chennai Devotee's Monumental Donation to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Not against development or airport, but it must not be set up in fertile farmland: Actor-politician Vijay addressing farmers near Chennai.
Addressing farmers near Chennai, actor-politician Vijay expresses solidarity with farmers in their protest against proposed Parandur airport.
BJP's Annamalai Criticizes Land Selection in Chennai's Airport Expansion, Challenges TVK's Vijay
Chennaiyin FC Gears Up for Crucial Clash Against Mohun Bagan