Left Menu

Chennai's Chess Prodigy Shines: Praggnanandhaa's Epic Triumph

R Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious in the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, defeating reigning World Champion D Gukesh. The 19-year-old from Chennai showcased remarkable mental resilience to win the tie-breaker, becoming the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand to claim this title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:22 IST
Chennai's Chess Prodigy Shines: Praggnanandhaa's Epic Triumph
Praggnanandhaa
  • Country:
  • India

Newly-crowned Tata Steel Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa received a hero's welcome upon his return home as fans and officials gathered at the airport in Chennai to celebrate his remarkable achievement.

The 19-year-old chess prodigy made history by defeating compatriot and reigning World Champion D Gukesh, marking the biggest win of his career. Praggnanandhaa expressed his joy and congratulated his colleague for playing exceptionally well.

Despite finishing with the same score as Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa's resilience shone through in the tie-breaker, where he overcame early setbacks to clinch the title, becoming the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025