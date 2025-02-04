Chennai's Chess Prodigy Shines: Praggnanandhaa's Epic Triumph

Newly-crowned Tata Steel Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa received a hero's welcome upon his return home as fans and officials gathered at the airport in Chennai to celebrate his remarkable achievement.

The 19-year-old chess prodigy made history by defeating compatriot and reigning World Champion D Gukesh, marking the biggest win of his career. Praggnanandhaa expressed his joy and congratulated his colleague for playing exceptionally well.

Despite finishing with the same score as Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa's resilience shone through in the tie-breaker, where he overcame early setbacks to clinch the title, becoming the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the prestigious tournament.

