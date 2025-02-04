Wasim Akram Backs Desert Vipers for ILT20 Season 3 Glory

With the stakes raised for the ILT20 Season 3 finale, Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram has firmly endorsed the Desert Vipers to emerge victorious. The Vipers were the first team this season to secure a playoff spot due to their strong performances both with the bat and ball. Meanwhile, defending champions MI Emirates clinched second place on the points table to advance. Sharjah Warriorz and Dubai Capitals rounded out the top four, charging into the playoffs after impressive victories on Super Sunday, greatly buoyed by enthusiastic crowd support during double-header clashes held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Emphasizing the intense battle to secure a slot in the top four, Akram expressed his adoration for the ILT20, noting, "I love coming here for the ILT20. It has been an enjoyable experience as a commentator, watching closely some exceptional talent emerge from this league." He highlighted, "Until yesterday, only one team was confirmed for the playoffs. This underscores the competition's quality and consistency of play. Five teams were still vying for top-four status." With seven wins in nine games, the Desert Vipers demonstrated dominance through league play, reversing their fortunes from a disappointing previous season. Akram revealed why the Vipers are his favored team, beyond their table-topping status.

Akram pointed out, "It is not simply because they are leading the league; rather, they resonate with me due to the presence of three Pakistani players whose performances have impressed throughout the league. Even though Azam Khan needs to shine, we still have another week for him to contribute significantly towards victory." The league offers UAE players invaluable experience alongside international cricket icons, a prospect Akram sees as beneficial, with players like Muhammad Waseem, Aayan Afzal Khan, and Muhammad Rohid delivering commendable performances.

Akram commended the notable performances of several UAE players this season, highlighting Waseem's consistency as an opener and his experience. "Fast bowler Rohid has been impressive, while Aayan has demonstrated his skills as a reliable all-rounder." He expressed hopes for the young talent to harness experiences gained, maintaining consistency and striving for top performance. "Spending over a month with cricketing greats is a significant advantage for them. Learning about their mindset, training regimes, and diet is crucial. The league aims to nurture UAE players into top contenders among Associate Member nations," Akram concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)