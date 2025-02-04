Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: The 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid

The 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards celebrates 25 years since its inception, honoring the past, present, and future of sports. Hosted in Madrid on April 21, it recognizes sporting legends while spotlighting the impact of the Laureus Sport for Good initiative, benefiting youth worldwide.

Laureus World Sports Awards logo. Image Credit: ANI
The 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, marking a significant 25-year milestone, will be unveiled in Madrid on April 21. Traditionally one of the most prestigious honors in the world of sport, the event will pay tribute to the history and growth of Laureus since its inception in Monaco back in 2000.

Madrid, buzzing with sports events year-round, is the venue once again, following a globally acclaimed show last year. The city's vibrant sporting spirit, seen in its home to major events like tennis's Madrid Open and La Liga football, will now be amplified by hosting the NFL's regular season game and the Formula One Gran Premio d'Espana.

This anniversary edition aims to honor athletes, with awards decided by 69 sporting legends. Beyond the accolades, the event will highlight Laureus' social impact through sports, showcasing benefits to Madrid's youth. Recognitions, including the Laureus Sport for Good Award, will herald those transforming young lives through sporting excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

