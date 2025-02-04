Left Menu

Uttarakhand Shines on National Games Stage as Chief Minister Dhami Inspires Athletes

The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, from January 28 to February 14, saw Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami actively engaging with athletes. His surprise visit to key venues, including the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, emphasized player comfort and organizational excellence, promising a new sporting identity for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:01 IST
CM Dhami (centre) during his inspection. (Photo- Uttarakhand Government). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited display of leadership, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami undertook a surprise inspection of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium during the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand. Engaging directly with athletes, the CM shared a meal with them, emphasizing the event's significance and ensuring the players' comfort.

Noting the National Games as a top priority, Dhami assured that all athletes would receive an unparalleled experience. He highlighted efforts to cater to the diverse culinary preferences of players from different states, reflecting the administration's commitment to making the games a seamless experience.

Dhami's visit extended to the Parade Ground in Dehradun, where he reviewed the arrangements and directed officials to maintain high standards for both logistical arrangements and player facilities. The visit uplifted the spirits of athletes and the organizing committee, who commended his proactive engagement. These efforts aim to make the first-ever National Games in Uttarakhand a historic event, reshaping the state's sporting identity on a national platform. Currently, Karnataka leads the medal tally, followed by Services and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

