Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy: India's Mystery Spinner Poised for ODI Impact

Varun Chakravarthy has been included in India's ODI squad after stellar performances in the T20I series against England. The KKR spinner is being considered for the Champions Trophy squad, potentially replacing one of the current spinners, depending on his ODI performance and management decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:15 IST
Varun Chakravarthy: India's Mystery Spinner Poised for ODI Impact
Varun Chakravarthy
  • Country:
  • India

Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner from KKR, has gained a spot in India's ODI roster following his remarkable show in the recent T20I series against England. His inclusion reflects the team's strategy to maintain his performance momentum.

Sources suggest Chakravarthy could potentially replace one of the four expert spinners in the Champions Trophy squad. With fierce competition from Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar, his ODI showings will be critical in deciding any changes to the lineup ahead of the announcement deadline.

As Chakravarthy trains with top players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the team's management is keen on keeping him in form. Given his evolution since the 2021 T20 World Cup and recent success, he stands as a strong contender, especially with the upcoming matches in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025