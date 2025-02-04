Varun Chakravarthy: India's Mystery Spinner Poised for ODI Impact

Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner from KKR, has gained a spot in India's ODI roster following his remarkable show in the recent T20I series against England. His inclusion reflects the team's strategy to maintain his performance momentum.

Sources suggest Chakravarthy could potentially replace one of the four expert spinners in the Champions Trophy squad. With fierce competition from Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar, his ODI showings will be critical in deciding any changes to the lineup ahead of the announcement deadline.

As Chakravarthy trains with top players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the team's management is keen on keeping him in form. Given his evolution since the 2021 T20 World Cup and recent success, he stands as a strong contender, especially with the upcoming matches in Dubai.

