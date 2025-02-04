Shubman Gill Defends Team India After Australian Series Defeat

Shubman Gill, India's vice-captain, addressed criticisms following their Test series loss in Australia, asserting that a single poor performance does not encapsulate the strength of the team.

India faced a 1-3 loss in a pivotal five-match series, ending their longstanding success in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With key players including Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant poised for a comeback in the upcoming ODI series against England, the team aims to regain their momentum before participating in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)