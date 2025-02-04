Left Menu

Shubman Gill Defends Team India After Australian Series Defeat

Shubman Gill defended the Indian cricket team after their Test series defeat in Australia. Gill emphasized that one poor series does not define a team and highlighted past successes. He and other key players are set to return for an ODI series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy.

Updated: 04-02-2025 17:43 IST
Shubman Gill Defends Team India After Australian Series Defeat
Shubman Gill, India's vice-captain, addressed criticisms following their Test series loss in Australia, asserting that a single poor performance does not encapsulate the strength of the team.

India faced a 1-3 loss in a pivotal five-match series, ending their longstanding success in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With key players including Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant poised for a comeback in the upcoming ODI series against England, the team aims to regain their momentum before participating in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

