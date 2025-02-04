Wales Aims to Rise Above Six Nations Defeats and Reclaim Pride

Wales must overcome the shadow of their recent defeat to France as they gear up to face Italy in Rome for the Six Nations clash. Veteran flanker James Botham urged the team on Tuesday to focus on future matches rather than dwelling on past failures.

Their alarming record of 13 consecutive losses began at the 2023 World Cup, plummeting them to 11th in World Rugby standings. A fresh defeat against Italy this Saturday threatens to drag them further down, potentially below Georgia.

Despite their recent struggles, Botham calls for resilience and determination, stressing the importance of putting up a strong fight in the opening minutes to secure a victory that might help in reclaiming a better position by the end of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)