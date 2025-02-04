Left Menu

Wales Aims to Rise Above Six Nations Defeats and Reclaim Pride

Wales faces a challenge in overcoming recent defeats in the Six Nations, including a heavy loss against France. As they prepare to face Italy, flanker James Botham emphasizes the need to focus on upcoming games. A victory against Italy could improve their current World Rugby ranking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wales must overcome the shadow of their recent defeat to France as they gear up to face Italy in Rome for the Six Nations clash. Veteran flanker James Botham urged the team on Tuesday to focus on future matches rather than dwelling on past failures.

Their alarming record of 13 consecutive losses began at the 2023 World Cup, plummeting them to 11th in World Rugby standings. A fresh defeat against Italy this Saturday threatens to drag them further down, potentially below Georgia.

Despite their recent struggles, Botham calls for resilience and determination, stressing the importance of putting up a strong fight in the opening minutes to secure a victory that might help in reclaiming a better position by the end of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

