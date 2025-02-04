Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy Joins India's ODI Squad Amid Selection Drama

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been added to India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against England, following his impressive performance in the recent T20I series. Head coach Gautam Gambhir is keen for Chakravarthy to maintain momentum, with his potential inclusion in the Champions Trophy squad still uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner who recently impressed fans and selectors alike, has been drafted into India's ODI squad ahead of their matches against England.

Chakravarthy's addition follows his outstanding performance in the T20I series, where he emerged as the 'Player of The Series' after taking 14 wickets. The inclusion is seen as a strategic move by head coach Gautam Gambhir to keep the spinner's momentum going.

Despite the move, it's uncertain if Chakravarthy will secure a spot in the Champions Trophy squad, with team dynamics and performance in the upcoming ODIs being the deciding factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

