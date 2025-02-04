Varun Chakravarthy Joins India's ODI Squad Amid Selection Drama

In a surprising turn of events, Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner who recently impressed fans and selectors alike, has been drafted into India's ODI squad ahead of their matches against England.

Chakravarthy's addition follows his outstanding performance in the T20I series, where he emerged as the 'Player of The Series' after taking 14 wickets. The inclusion is seen as a strategic move by head coach Gautam Gambhir to keep the spinner's momentum going.

Despite the move, it's uncertain if Chakravarthy will secure a spot in the Champions Trophy squad, with team dynamics and performance in the upcoming ODIs being the deciding factors.

