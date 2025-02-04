Bihar Backs Mega Sports Events with Big Budget Boost
The Bihar government has sanctioned Rs 21.56 crore for the Women's Kabaddi World Cup-2025 and World Sepaktakraw Championships. Events are scheduled for next month in Rajgir and Patna. Additionally, Rs 20,000 crore is allocated for 188 development schemes, including infrastructure and tourism projects.
The Bihar government has announced a substantial investment in sports by allocating Rs 21.56 crore for two major events: the Women's Kabaddi World Cup-2025 and the World Sepaktakraw Championships. The events are set to take place next month in Rajgir and Patna.
In a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rs 8.25 crore was earmarked for the Kabaddi World Cup, hosting competitors from 15 nations. The Sepaktakraw World Cup received Rs 13.31 crore, with athletes from 16 countries participating.
Moreover, Rs 20,000 crore was designated for 188 developmental schemes in North Bihar, focusing on infrastructure and tourism, including the appointment of consultants for the Sonepur temple project.
