Kevin Pietersen Applauds Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking Innings in T20I Series

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen criticized England's performance in the T20I series against India, while praising Indian player Abhishek Sharma for his outstanding batting. Sharma's 135-run knock led India to secure a series victory over England, marking the highest T20I score for an Indian player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:36 IST
Kevin Pietersen. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kevin Pietersen, the former cricketing icon, expressed his disappointment on Tuesday regarding the outcome of the recently concluded T20I series between India and England. India's 4-1 victory over England in the series left Pietersen dismayed, especially with the performance of the visiting team.

In a conversation with reporters, Pietersen labeled the series' fifth match at Wankhede as a 'disaster' for England. He noted the letdown experienced by the English players following their subpar display in Mumbai, which culminated in a comprehensive defeat.

Amidst his critique of England, Pietersen commended Indian youngster Abhishek Sharma for his exceptional play. Sharma's breathtaking innings, characterized by precision and flair devoid of gimmicky shots, was celebrated as the best T20I innings Pietersen had witnessed. The 24-year-old's record-breaking 135-run performance not only secured India's triumph but also elevated him to the record books.

(With inputs from agencies.)

