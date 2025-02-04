Left Menu

Italy Secures First Gold at 2025 Alpine Ski Championships

Italy clinched the first gold medal of the 2025 Alpine Ski World Championships in Saalbach, Austria, by defeating Switzerland in the mixed team parallel event. Sweden earned bronze by overcoming the United States. The event featured top-rank nations in parallel giant slaloms, excluding future Olympic inclusion.

Italy claimed the inaugural gold medal at the 2025 Alpine Ski World Championships held in Saalbach, Austria, by triumphing over Switzerland in the mixed team parallel event's final.

After a tense series of races, Italy leveled the scores when Alex Vinatzer heroically tied against Thomas Tumler, resulting in a victory based on tie-break time. Sweden secured the bronze against 2023 champions, the United States, with a 3-1 victory.

The event, not scheduled for next year's Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, opened with a vibrant ceremony of music and visual effects. The championship, featuring the top 16 nations in the world, will distribute 11 golds across its 13 days, concluding on February 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

