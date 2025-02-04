Golden Glory: Karnataka Dominates National Games Swimming Pools
Karnataka's swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu shone with nine golds each at the National Games, ensuring their state's top position with a total of 28 gold medals. Desinghu broke a Games record, while Nataraj won 10 medals overall. Other events saw triumphs in badminton, cycling, and basketball.
Karnataka's aquatic athletes made waves at the National Games, securing the top spot by clinching 28 gold medals, with standout performances from star swimmers Srihari Nataraj and 14-year-old sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu, each bagging nine golds. Their extraordinary feats in the pool were pivotal in Karnataka's dominance.
Desinghu shattered her own previous Games record in the 100m freestyle, clocking in at 57.34 seconds, while Nataraj triumphed in the men's 100m freestyle at 50.65 seconds. Both Paris Olympians later teamed up to win the mixed 4x100m medley, marking a significant haul for the state.
Rounding off the Games were remarkable accomplishments in badminton, cycling, and basketball, with athletes like Tamil Nadu's Satish Kumar Karunakaran excelling on the courts, and Andaman and Nicobar's David Beckham Elkatohchoongo shining at the velodrome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
