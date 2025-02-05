Left Menu

Stuttgart Edges Past Augsburg in German Cup Thriller

VfB Stuttgart secured a 1-0 victory over Augsburg in the German Cup quarter-finals thanks to Deniz Undav's decisive first-half goal. Despite an intense effort by Augsburg in the second half, Stuttgart's defense held strong, paving their way to the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 05-02-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:18 IST
Stuttgart Edges Past Augsburg in German Cup Thriller
  • Country:
  • Germany

VfB Stuttgart clinched a spot in the German Cup semi-finals after a narrow 1-0 triumph over Augsburg, with Deniz Undav scoring the sole goal of the match in the first half on Tuesday.

Undav capitalized on a defensive error from Augsburg's Frank Onyeka to break the deadlock, putting the home side ahead. Chris Fuehrich nearly extended Stuttgart's lead, but his attempt struck the post just before halftime.

The second half saw Stuttgart ease their pressure, giving Augsburg the chance to create some opportunities, though none materialized into goals. The victory ensures Stuttgart remains in contention, as they eagerly await the results of Bayer Leverkusen's match against Cologne in the upcoming quarter-final tie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025