Stuttgart Edges Past Augsburg in German Cup Thriller
VfB Stuttgart secured a 1-0 victory over Augsburg in the German Cup quarter-finals thanks to Deniz Undav's decisive first-half goal. Despite an intense effort by Augsburg in the second half, Stuttgart's defense held strong, paving their way to the semi-finals.
VfB Stuttgart clinched a spot in the German Cup semi-finals after a narrow 1-0 triumph over Augsburg, with Deniz Undav scoring the sole goal of the match in the first half on Tuesday.
Undav capitalized on a defensive error from Augsburg's Frank Onyeka to break the deadlock, putting the home side ahead. Chris Fuehrich nearly extended Stuttgart's lead, but his attempt struck the post just before halftime.
The second half saw Stuttgart ease their pressure, giving Augsburg the chance to create some opportunities, though none materialized into goals. The victory ensures Stuttgart remains in contention, as they eagerly await the results of Bayer Leverkusen's match against Cologne in the upcoming quarter-final tie.
