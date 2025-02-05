Left Menu

Simona Halep Bids Farewell to Tennis with Poignant Exit

Simona Halep, a former world number one and two-time Grand Slam winner, announced her retirement from professional tennis after losing in the first round at Cluj. Her career was affected by a doping ban, but she leaves with a sense of peace and pride from her achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 05:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 05:07 IST
Simona Halep Bids Farewell to Tennis with Poignant Exit
Simona Halep

Simona Halep, the former world number one and two-time Grand Slam champion, has announced her retirement from professional tennis. The announcement came after a first-round loss at her home tournament in Cluj, where she was defeated 6-1, 6-1 by Italy's Lucia Bronzetti.

Halep's career, which saw delays due to a doping ban later reduced on appeal, faced challenges with knee and shoulder pain. At 33, the Romanian tennis star stated she feels both sadness and joy in her decision but emphasized inner peace as she bids farewell to the sport.

Despite a provisional suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, Halep maintains her integrity, citing contaminated supplements as the cause. She leaves the sport with honors, having achieved world number one status and winning at the French Open and Wimbledon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025