Australia's Cricket Line-up Faces Turbulence Ahead of Champions Trophy

Australia's cricket team is facing key player absences ahead of the Champions Trophy. Captain Pat Cummins and paceman Josh Hazlewood are doubtful due to injuries. Discussions are ongoing about potential captains, with Steve Smith and Travis Head in the running.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:29 IST
Australia faces a challenging lineup situation ahead of the Champions Trophy, with Captain Pat Cummins and paceman Josh Hazlewood potentially sidelined due to injuries. Cummins is unlikely to recover from an ankle issue that has prevented him from bowling, while Hazlewood battles side and calf injuries.

Steve Smith and Travis Head are the leading candidates to take over as captain, according to coach Andrew McDonald. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has already been ruled out with a back injury, adding to the team's selection woes.

The tournament, co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, starts on February 19. Meanwhile, Sam Konstas has returned home from the test squad to play in the Sheffield Shield, paving the way for Head to step up in his place during the second test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

