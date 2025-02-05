Rahul Dravid's Heated Exchange with Auto Driver Caught on Camera

A video capturing a tense encounter between cricket legend Rahul Dravid and an auto driver in Bengaluru has rapidly gained attention online. The incident unfolded on Cunningham Road as Dravid, visibly upset, confronted the driver over scratches to his vehicle.

The exchange, recorded by an onlooker, involved Dravid questioning the driver's failure to brake in time. Dravid, known for his calm demeanor, appeared animated in the footage taken just past 6:30 pm.

Despite the public nature of the altercation, the former India captain did not lodge an official complaint with the High Grounds police, who confirmed the jurisdiction over the location of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)