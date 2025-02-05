Rahul Dravid's Heated Exchange with Auto Driver Caught on Camera
A viral video captures former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid in a heated argument with an auto-rickshaw driver on Cunningham Road, Bengaluru. The confrontation, which occurred after Dravid's car was scratched, sees the cricketer speaking in Kannada. No police complaint has been filed regarding the incident.
- Country:
- India
A video capturing a tense encounter between cricket legend Rahul Dravid and an auto driver in Bengaluru has rapidly gained attention online. The incident unfolded on Cunningham Road as Dravid, visibly upset, confronted the driver over scratches to his vehicle.
The exchange, recorded by an onlooker, involved Dravid questioning the driver's failure to brake in time. Dravid, known for his calm demeanor, appeared animated in the footage taken just past 6:30 pm.
Despite the public nature of the altercation, the former India captain did not lodge an official complaint with the High Grounds police, who confirmed the jurisdiction over the location of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Murder, Extortion, and the Viral Video: A Dark Nexus in Beed
Viral Video of Smoking Police Constable Sparks Action
Outrage Erupts Over Viral Video of Women Chased by SUV with Political Flag
Arrest in Sambhal: Viral Video Sparks Outrage and Investigation
Police Officer Suspended Amid Viral Video Scandal at Maha Kumbh Mela