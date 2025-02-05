Shillong's ISL Debut: A New Dawn for Meghalaya Football

Preparations are underway for hosting Indian Super League (ISL) matches in Shillong, which are anticipated to significantly boost Meghalaya's footballing culture, according to Mumbai City FC skipper and India player Lallianzuala Chhangte.

The 27-year-old winger is optimistic about the positive influence that the top-tier tournament will have in the northeastern region, encouraging widespread fan turnout, not just from NorthEast United FC supporters but from Mumbai City FC fans as well.

ISL’s debut in Meghalaya is set to take place on February 7, with NorthEast United FC playing against the Islanders at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky shares Chhangte’s enthusiasm, expressing eagerness to compete in the cooler climate and experience a new part of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)