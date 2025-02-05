Left Menu

Shillong's ISL Debut: A New Dawn for Meghalaya Football

Mumbai City FC skipper Lallianzuala Chhangte and head coach Petr Kratky express enthusiasm for ISL matches in Shillong. They believe the event will positively impact Meghalaya's footballing culture and encourage fan attendance. NorthEast United FC will host the inaugural match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:45 IST
Shillong's ISL Debut: A New Dawn for Meghalaya Football
Olympic football tournament Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations are underway for hosting Indian Super League (ISL) matches in Shillong, which are anticipated to significantly boost Meghalaya's footballing culture, according to Mumbai City FC skipper and India player Lallianzuala Chhangte.

The 27-year-old winger is optimistic about the positive influence that the top-tier tournament will have in the northeastern region, encouraging widespread fan turnout, not just from NorthEast United FC supporters but from Mumbai City FC fans as well.

ISL’s debut in Meghalaya is set to take place on February 7, with NorthEast United FC playing against the Islanders at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky shares Chhangte’s enthusiasm, expressing eagerness to compete in the cooler climate and experience a new part of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025