Mumbai City FC Ready for Historic ISL Debut in Shillong

Mumbai City FC and skipper Lallianzuala Chhangte are set for an exciting Indian Super League debut against NorthEast United FC in Shillong on February 7. The match is expected to enhance football culture in Meghalaya, with teams competing for top positions as the playoffs approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:31 IST
MCFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrating. (Picture: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai City FC, led by skipper Lallianzuala Chhangte, is preparing for its Indian Super League (ISL) debut in Meghalaya, hosted by NorthEast United FC at Shillong's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 7. According to an ISL release, Chhangte applauds this development, foreseeing a significant impact on local football culture.

The 27-year-old is eager for the Highlanders to conclude their final three home games of the season in Shillong, with matches against Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC scheduled for February 21 and March 8, respectively. Chhangte described Shillong as "a beautiful place" and expressed hope for substantial fan turnout from both local supporters and those of Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC's head coach, Petr Kratky, shares Chhangte's enthusiasm about playing in new conditions. He looks forward to experiencing Shillong, acclaimed for its welcoming people and favorable climate, where the team aims to play competitive football and secure victories.

With the playoffs nearing, Mumbai City FC ranks sixth, with 28 points from 18 matches. As they strive to maintain their position amidst close competition from Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and Punjab FC, Chhangte reflected on last season's memorable 3-2 comeback semi-final against FC Goa, emphasizing the team's resilient spirit and commitment to top honors.

However, the Islanders must overcome NorthEast United FC, currently fourth on the table with 29 points from 19 games. The Highlanders hope to maintain their undefeated streak in their new Shillong home. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

