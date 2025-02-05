Harmanpreet Kaur: Women's Premier League to Boost ODI World Cup Prep
India cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, highlights the Women's Premier League's crucial role in preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The league's impact on domestic cricket is significant, fostering talent and visibility, further emphasized by India's U-19 team's recent successes.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL), India and Mumbai Indians' captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, underscored its significance in preparing for the ODI World Cup later this year. Kaur expressed optimism about leveraging the WPL to enhance team fitness and strategy.
Lauding the achievements of the India U-19 women's team, Kaur highlighted their recent T20 World Cup victory in Malaysia, setting a new benchmark for Indian cricket. The Mumbai Indians' representative conveyed a sense of pride over the younger team's back-to-back triumphs.
Mumbai head coach Charlotte Edwards revealed ongoing assessments of India seamer Pooja Vastrakar, who is currently injured, stressing the importance of her recovery. The WPL's broader impact on domestic cricket, as emphasised by India legend and MI mentor Jhulan Goswami, is evident in the evolved mindset and skillset of domestic players aiming for international recognition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
