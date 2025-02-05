Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur: Women's Premier League to Boost ODI World Cup Prep

India cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, highlights the Women's Premier League's crucial role in preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The league's impact on domestic cricket is significant, fostering talent and visibility, further emphasized by India's U-19 team's recent successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:49 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur: Women's Premier League to Boost ODI World Cup Prep
Women's Premier League
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL), India and Mumbai Indians' captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, underscored its significance in preparing for the ODI World Cup later this year. Kaur expressed optimism about leveraging the WPL to enhance team fitness and strategy.

Lauding the achievements of the India U-19 women's team, Kaur highlighted their recent T20 World Cup victory in Malaysia, setting a new benchmark for Indian cricket. The Mumbai Indians' representative conveyed a sense of pride over the younger team's back-to-back triumphs.

Mumbai head coach Charlotte Edwards revealed ongoing assessments of India seamer Pooja Vastrakar, who is currently injured, stressing the importance of her recovery. The WPL's broader impact on domestic cricket, as emphasised by India legend and MI mentor Jhulan Goswami, is evident in the evolved mindset and skillset of domestic players aiming for international recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025