Premier League's New Referee Announcements: Controversial or Beneficial?

The Premier League is set to introduce a new protocol where referees will make in-stadium announcements about the outcomes of video reviews, starting next season. Currently, this approach is being tested during the English League Cup semifinals.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is skeptical, suggesting the announcements may not be necessary but acknowledging they could enhance the experience for match-goers. This was exemplified in a match where a Tottenham goal was disallowed for offside.

Pushing for greater transparency, the Premier League is also considering semi-automated offside technology, which might be implemented before season's end to reduce decision time by about 31 seconds, despite previous delays in its testing phase.

