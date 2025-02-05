Left Menu

Premier League's New Referee Announcements: Controversial or Beneficial?

Referees will make in-stadium announcements regarding video review outcomes in the Premier League next season, a move currently being trialed in the English League Cup semifinals. While some, like Liverpool manager Arne Slot, question its necessity, officials believe it benefits match attendees by enhancing transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:55 IST
The Premier League is set to introduce a new protocol where referees will make in-stadium announcements about the outcomes of video reviews, starting next season. Currently, this approach is being tested during the English League Cup semifinals.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is skeptical, suggesting the announcements may not be necessary but acknowledging they could enhance the experience for match-goers. This was exemplified in a match where a Tottenham goal was disallowed for offside.

Pushing for greater transparency, the Premier League is also considering semi-automated offside technology, which might be implemented before season's end to reduce decision time by about 31 seconds, despite previous delays in its testing phase.

