Gerald Coetzee Returns to South Africa's Squad for ODI Tri-Series in Pakistan

Right-arm seamer Gerald Coetzee rejoined the South African national cricket team post-recovery from a hamstring injury. He is part of the 12-man squad for the ODI tri-series in Pakistan. The team also includes six uncapped players, with the series acting as a precursor to the ICC Champions Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:54 IST
Gerald Coetzee with South Africa team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
After recovering from a left hamstring injury, right-arm seamer Gerald Coetzee has made his return to the South African national cricket team. This comeback is set against the backdrop of South Africa's announcement of their squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series in Pakistan. Rob Walter, the nation's white-ball coach, named a focused 12-man squad for the opening match, notably including Coetzee after his injury setback.

Coetzee's last appearance for South Africa was disrupted due to his injury against Sri Lanka on November 27, 2024, during a two-match Test series. The first fixture of the ODI tri-series against Pakistan provides South Africa with fresh choices, featuring six players yet to debut on the international stage. Temba Bavuma will lead the squad with uncapped potential in players like Meeka-eel Prince and Gideon Peters, alongside Eathan Bosch and Mihali Mpongwana. Meanwhile, Matthew Breetzke and Senuran Muthusamy bring in their limited international experience having played in Tests and T20Is.

The series begins with New Zealand clashing with Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium on February 8, followed by a day match between South Africa and New Zealand on February 10. Thereafter, the venue will shift from Rawalpindi to Karachi, where Pakistan will face the Proteas on February 12 in a day/night fixture. The series will culminate in a final at the same Karachi venue on February 14, days ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy kickoff on February 19. Notably, players like Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen will be available as the series progresses post the SA20 league competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

