Rohit Sharma Focused on ODIs Amidst Speculation Arousal

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma addresses speculations regarding his international future, stating that his focus remains on the upcoming ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy. Despite recent poor form, Sharma emphasizes the importance of the current matches and the strategy to replicate past successes.

Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma played down speculations about his future in the sport, emphasizing that the focus should remain on the upcoming One-Day Internationals against England and the Champions Trophy. As India gears up for the tournaments, Sharma dismissed the relevance of discussing his career plans.

The 37-year-old has struggled with form, scoring only 31 runs across five innings during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Nevertheless, Sharma remains determined to tackle the ODIs with renewed vigor, highlighting that each series presents fresh opportunities.

Discussing team dynamics, Sharma hints at retaining KL Rahul as the ODI wicketkeeper and speaks about the inclusion of mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. With experienced players understanding their roles, Sharma stresses that India's focus is on adaptation and building momentum for coming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

