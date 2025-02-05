Kohli and Sharma: A Return to ODI Form?
Sanjay Bangar believes that the change in format to ODIs could be beneficial for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both players have struggled in recent Test series but may find success against England and in the Champions Trophy, boosting their confidence and future in cricket.
Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar expressed optimism that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could regain their form with a shift to One Day Internationals (ODIs). This comes after both cricketers have faced a difficult phase in recent Test series, raising questions about their place in the international arena.
Kohli, who's been struggling with balls outside the off-stump, and Rohit, who has dealt with a series of low scores, find themselves at a critical juncture. Kohli's performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was notably concerning, tallying just 31 runs in five innings, leading him to drop himself for a Test match in Sydney.
As they prepare for upcoming matches against England and the ICC Champions Trophy, Bangar highlights their past successes in ODIs as a potential confidence booster. This transition could reignite their cricketing prowess, providing the seasoned players another chance to prove themselves on the international stage.
