Left Menu

Kohli and Sharma: A Return to ODI Form?

Sanjay Bangar believes that the change in format to ODIs could be beneficial for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both players have struggled in recent Test series but may find success against England and in the Champions Trophy, boosting their confidence and future in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:20 IST
Kohli and Sharma: A Return to ODI Form?
  • Country:
  • India

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar expressed optimism that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could regain their form with a shift to One Day Internationals (ODIs). This comes after both cricketers have faced a difficult phase in recent Test series, raising questions about their place in the international arena.

Kohli, who's been struggling with balls outside the off-stump, and Rohit, who has dealt with a series of low scores, find themselves at a critical juncture. Kohli's performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was notably concerning, tallying just 31 runs in five innings, leading him to drop himself for a Test match in Sydney.

As they prepare for upcoming matches against England and the ICC Champions Trophy, Bangar highlights their past successes in ODIs as a potential confidence booster. This transition could reignite their cricketing prowess, providing the seasoned players another chance to prove themselves on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025