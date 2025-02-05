Kohli and Sharma: A Return to ODI Form?

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar expressed optimism that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could regain their form with a shift to One Day Internationals (ODIs). This comes after both cricketers have faced a difficult phase in recent Test series, raising questions about their place in the international arena.

Kohli, who's been struggling with balls outside the off-stump, and Rohit, who has dealt with a series of low scores, find themselves at a critical juncture. Kohli's performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was notably concerning, tallying just 31 runs in five innings, leading him to drop himself for a Test match in Sydney.

As they prepare for upcoming matches against England and the ICC Champions Trophy, Bangar highlights their past successes in ODIs as a potential confidence booster. This transition could reignite their cricketing prowess, providing the seasoned players another chance to prove themselves on the international stage.

