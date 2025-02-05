Left Menu

KVN Bangalore Strikers Dominate with Nine-Wicket Victory

The KVN Bangalore Strikers trounced the Chennai Singams by nine wickets in the Indian Street Premier League, thanks to stellar performances from openers Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari and Saroj Paramanik. The Strikers easily chased down the 88-run target, with Bepari top-scoring with 47 runs from 28 balls.

Players in action. (Picture: ISPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a lopsided Indian Street Premier League matchup, the KVN Bangalore Strikers outclassed the Chennai Singams, securing a comprehensive nine-wicket victory at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium on Wednesday. The Strikers efficiently chased the target of 88 runs, losing just one wicket with 2.4 overs still in hand, as per an ISPL release.

The Strikers' batting heroics were led by Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari, who top-scored with 47 runs off a mere 28 balls, featuring five boundaries and two sixes. His partner, Saroj Paramanik, contributed significantly with an unbeaten 26 off 16 balls, including a boundary and two sixes, as they sailed over the target.

Ajaz Shaikhlal Bepari's departure, caught near the boundary, came when the outcome was all but certain for the Strikers. In contrast, the Chennai Singams faced early setbacks with opener Jagannath Sarkar dismissed for a duck and a subsequent 16-2 struggle. Sumeet Dhekale's 40 off 25 balls was the saving grace of an otherwise faltering innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

