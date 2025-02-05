Left Menu

ODI Rejuvenation: Kohli & Rohit's Fresh Chapter Against England

Sanjay Bangar believes the shift to ODIs will rejuvenate Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both struggled in recent series but their past performances offer hope. Bangar also supports KL Rahul as wicketkeeper and considers strategies in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Siraj's exclusion is questioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:44 IST
ODI Rejuvenation: Kohli & Rohit's Fresh Chapter Against England
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Bangar, former India batting coach, is optimistic about the positive impact that switching to One Day Internationals could have on struggling players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Bangar sees past performances as a confidence booster for the duo as they prepare for the series against England and the Champions Trophy.

Kohli and Sharma have had difficulties recently, especially in Test matches against New Zealand and Australia, raising questions about their future in international cricket. Their weak performances have been scrutinized, with Kohli often falling to deliveries outside the off stump. Bangar believes the format change could alter their approach and performance.

Bohar also endorsed KL Rahul for the wicketkeeper role over Rishabh Pant, citing Rahul's impressive World Cup form. In case of Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Bangar emphasized the importance of India's middle overs, suggesting spinners like Kuldeep Yadav could play pivotal roles, while expressing surprise at Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from the ODI setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

