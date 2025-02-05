ODI Rejuvenation: Kohli & Rohit's Fresh Chapter Against England

Sanjay Bangar, former India batting coach, is optimistic about the positive impact that switching to One Day Internationals could have on struggling players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Bangar sees past performances as a confidence booster for the duo as they prepare for the series against England and the Champions Trophy.

Kohli and Sharma have had difficulties recently, especially in Test matches against New Zealand and Australia, raising questions about their future in international cricket. Their weak performances have been scrutinized, with Kohli often falling to deliveries outside the off stump. Bangar believes the format change could alter their approach and performance.

Bohar also endorsed KL Rahul for the wicketkeeper role over Rishabh Pant, citing Rahul's impressive World Cup form. In case of Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Bangar emphasized the importance of India's middle overs, suggesting spinners like Kuldeep Yadav could play pivotal roles, while expressing surprise at Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from the ODI setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)