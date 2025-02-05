Left Menu

Indian Tennis Stars Shine at L&T Mumbai Open

Indian tennis players Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Riya Bhatia showcased remarkable skill in the L&T Mumbai Open, advancing to the quarterfinals. They triumphed over Japan's duo in a thrilling super tiebreaker. Other prominent matches included Indo-Dutch partnerships and impressive performances by Swiss and Great Britain players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Riya Bhatia, representing India, demonstrated exceptional tennis prowess as they advanced to the quarterfinal stage of the L&T Mumbai Open. The duo secured a thrilling victory over Japan's Mai Hontama and Kyoka Okamura in a gripping third-set super tiebreaker.

In other notable performances, Prarthana Thombare and her Dutch partner Arianne Hartono delivered a strong showing against Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech and Japan's Naho Sato. Their effective coordination and strategic placements were pivotal to their success.

Elsewhere, Swiss fifth seed Jil Teichmann fought back from a set down to overcome a determined Arianne Hartono from the Netherlands, adding to the tournament's captivating array of matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

