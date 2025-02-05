Indian Tennis Stars Shine at L&T Mumbai Open

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Riya Bhatia, representing India, demonstrated exceptional tennis prowess as they advanced to the quarterfinal stage of the L&T Mumbai Open. The duo secured a thrilling victory over Japan's Mai Hontama and Kyoka Okamura in a gripping third-set super tiebreaker.

In other notable performances, Prarthana Thombare and her Dutch partner Arianne Hartono delivered a strong showing against Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech and Japan's Naho Sato. Their effective coordination and strategic placements were pivotal to their success.

Elsewhere, Swiss fifth seed Jil Teichmann fought back from a set down to overcome a determined Arianne Hartono from the Netherlands, adding to the tournament's captivating array of matches.

