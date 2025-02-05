Indian Tennis Stars Shine at L&T Mumbai Open
Indian tennis players Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Riya Bhatia showcased remarkable skill in the L&T Mumbai Open, advancing to the quarterfinals. They triumphed over Japan's duo in a thrilling super tiebreaker. Other prominent matches included Indo-Dutch partnerships and impressive performances by Swiss and Great Britain players.
Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Riya Bhatia, representing India, demonstrated exceptional tennis prowess as they advanced to the quarterfinal stage of the L&T Mumbai Open. The duo secured a thrilling victory over Japan's Mai Hontama and Kyoka Okamura in a gripping third-set super tiebreaker.
In other notable performances, Prarthana Thombare and her Dutch partner Arianne Hartono delivered a strong showing against Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech and Japan's Naho Sato. Their effective coordination and strategic placements were pivotal to their success.
Elsewhere, Swiss fifth seed Jil Teichmann fought back from a set down to overcome a determined Arianne Hartono from the Netherlands, adding to the tournament's captivating array of matches.
