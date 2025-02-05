Left Menu

Rajendra High School Dominates Interschool Cricket Tournament with Impressive Victories

Shri Rajendra High School showcased a stellar performance by defeating Reliance Foundation School with a massive margin of 426 runs. In another match, the girls' team secured a decisive 9-wicket win against St. Joseph Convent High School, highlighting the school's all-around cricketing prowess in the MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:03 IST
Shri Rajendra High School's Padmakar Nair after scoring double ton in MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament (Image: Reliance Foundation/ MI Junior). Image Credit: ANI
In a dazzling display of cricketing excellence, Shri Rajendra High School (Mahal) bulldozed their way to victory with a stupendous 426-run win over Reliance Foundation School Team in a league match of the MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament held in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, Shri Rajendra High School's openers Padmakar Nair and Aariz Khan laid a solid foundation with a 111-run partnership. Following Aariz's dismissal for 43, Padmakar along with Kaustubh Choudhary forged a devastating 319-run stand, with Padmakar hitting a commanding double century and Kaustubh contributing 150 runs. Aric Chouhan's swift 35 off 12 balls helped propel the team to an imposing total of 470 in their 40 overs.

Facing a daunting target of 471, the Reliance Foundation School Team crumbled under the sharp bowling of Mimoh Meshram, who clinched 5 wickets for 28 runs, and Deep Donode, grabbing 3 for 14, restricting them to a meager 44 runs in under 9 overs.

