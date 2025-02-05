Left Menu

Rivalries Intensify: Cricket Giants Gear Up for India-Pakistan Clash

Ricky Ponting and Ravi Shastri emphasize the heightened emotions and stakes in cricket rivalries, especially ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. With India set to face Pakistan, the excitement and pressure are palpable, highlighting how these matches transcend beyond just another game of cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:35 IST
Babar Azam (L) and Rohit Sharma (R). (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As anticipation builds for the 2025 Champions Trophy, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has echoed Ravi Shastri's views on the intensity of the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, emphasizing its unique edge compared to other matches. Speaking to The ICC Review, Ponting described how these games differ, with heightened stakes due to the intense media buildup and passionate fan engagement.

"When India faces a team like New Zealand, the hype isn't nearly as intense as it is for an India-Pakistan game," Ponting observed. "Similar comparisons can be drawn when Australia plays South Africa versus when they face England. These rivalries go beyond just the media; they are deeply felt and genuine," the World Cup-winning skipper noted.

The sentiments were shared by Shastri in a conversation with Sanjana Ganesan, where he recounted his experiences as India's head coach, highlighting the deep-rooted desire to win against rival teams. Shastri remarked on the collective memory of fans, emphasizing that losses linger longer, impacting conversations and expectations in ways that exceed usual matchups. As the cricketing giants prepare to meet in Dubai on February 23, fan excitement is reaching fever pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

