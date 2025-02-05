Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Clinch Playoff Spot with Commanding Win Over Punjab FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a 3-0 victory against Punjab FC in the ISL 2024-25 season. Jamie Maclaren's brace and Liston Colaco's goal sealed the win. With 46 points from 20 games, they are the first to qualify for playoffs, marking their ninth consecutive home victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:38 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC. (Picture: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Punjab FC with a decisive 3-0 win at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, securing their place in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoffs.

The Mariners, leading the league with 46 points from 20 games, became the first team this season to qualify for the playoffs. Jamie Maclaren's brilliant second-half brace and Liston Colaco's goal underscored their dominance, marking their ninth consecutive home victory.

The match showcased Mohun Bagan's flair on the field, with significant interventions by Greg Stewart and shifts in strategy involving key substitutions. Despite Punjab FC's efforts, their formidable opponents remained impenetrable, securing a 12th clean sheet for the Mariners this campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

