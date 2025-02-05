Unstoppable Parag School Triumphs by 314 Runs in MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament

In a remarkable display of dominance, Parag English School from Bhandup crushed Vasant Vihar High School by a staggering margin of 314 runs during the MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament held in Mumbai. Despite losing the toss, Parag School's day was marked by impressive performances on both batting and bowling fronts.

Opening batters Tanisha Sharma and Swaraa Jadhav orchestrated a formidable 209-run partnership, laying a solid foundation. Tanisha's uninterrupted innings resulted in an impressive 124 runs off 59 balls, while Swaraa contributed 65. Vedika Nikam added a brisk 33, helping the team reach an imposing 363 for one wicket in the allotted overs.

Vasant Vihar, chasing a daunting 364-run target, faltered significantly, collapsing to 49 all out. Tanisha continued her outstanding performance, capturing four wickets without conceding a run, ensuring Parag School's emphatic win. Other tournament highlights included victories for National English, Al-Barkat Malik Muhammad Islam, and St. Joseph Convent schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)