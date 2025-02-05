Left Menu

USGA Paves Way for LIV Golf Players in U.S. Open

The USGA has announced a new exemption category for LIV Golf players to compete in the U.S. Open, marking the first major to offer such a pathway. This move ensures top-performing LIV golfers get a chance to compete in the prestigious tournament, starting with the 2024 event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:33 IST
The U.S. Golf Association (USGA) has introduced a new exemption category allowing LIV Golf players to participate in the U.S. Open. This makes it the first major golf tournament to formalize a pathway for golfers from the Saudi-backed circuit.

The change will take effect during the upcoming U.S. Open, held at Oakmont, Pennsylvania, from June 12-15. One spot will be reserved for a golfer ranked in the top three of the LIV Golf Individual Standings as of May 19, provided they are not already exempt.

Next year's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills will expand the opportunity to two players. This decision aligns with the USGA's historical practice of evaluating talent levels on various tours to maintain competitive fairness, according to John Bodenhamer, the USGA's chief championships officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

