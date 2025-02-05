Left Menu

Chennai Heat Secure Back-to-Back Wins with Victory Over Gujarat Titans

The Chennai Heat triumphed over the Gujarat Titans 74-66 on the fourth day of the InBl Pro U25. Key players Shakem Johnson and Keith Kiner led the scoring as the Heat maintained their lead despite a strong comeback attempt by the Titans, marking their second consecutive win in the league.

Plsayers in action during InBL Pro U25 2025 clash (Photo: InBL Pro). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Heat clinched a decisive 74-66 victory against the Gujarat Titans in the InBl Pro U25 at Thyagraj Indoor Stadium. Establishing a substantial early lead, Shakem Johnson and Keith Kiner spearheaded the Heat's offense, ensuring they secured their second consecutive league triumph.

Both teams started aggressively, but Chennai Heat's captain, Arvind Kumar, swiftly notched five points, outpacing the Titans, thanks to effective plays from Prince Tyagi and Jock Perry. Despite a seven-point advantage by the Titans, Kiner's impressive performance and Shakem Johnson's buzzer-beater steered the Heat into a 20-17 lead.

Arvind Kumar further extended the lead with a tough layup, while key plays from Sejin Mathew and Tad Dufelmeier pushed the Heat's advantage to 12 points by halftime. Though the Titans narrowed the gap, Malok Majak and Shakem Johnson's efforts sealed the win with a final score of 74-66.

