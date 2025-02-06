Romain Ntamack Out of Six Nations Clash with England

France will be without flyhalf Romain Ntamack for their upcoming Six Nations match against England. The absence follows an independent disciplinary committee's decision to uphold the player's red card from a previous match against Wales.

Ntamack was initially shown a yellow card for a shoulder-to-head tackle on Ben Thomas, but the decision was later escalated to a red card. As a result, Ntamack faces a six-match ban, which was reduced to three matches after he admitted the foul play and showed an exemplary disciplinary record.

The Six Nations organizers confirmed Ntamack's absence for the England match, and details regarding his return will be released later. France is scheduled to play Italy next, followed by games against Ireland and Scotland.

(With inputs from agencies.)