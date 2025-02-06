Left Menu

NWSL Takes Action: $5 Million Fund to Compensate Players for Past Abuses

The National Women's Soccer League announced a $5 million fund to compensate players who suffered abuse. This decision follows investigations by attorneys general from New York, Illinois, and Washington D.C., which revealed a culture of misconduct. Reforms include stricter vetting procedures and accountability measures.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has committed to establishing a $5 million fund aimed at compensating players who have experienced abuse. The move comes as part of continued reforms after investigations by the attorneys general of New York, Illinois, and Washington D.C. These investigations were sparked by allegations of harassment and misconduct aired by players in 2021, which revealed systemic issues within the league.

A joint investigation began in 2022 after these allegations surfaced, uncovering a pervasive culture of abuse within the NWSL. Findings pointed out that some teams failed to conduct proper background checks, leading to rehiring of coaches previously dismissed for misconduct. New York Attorney General Letitia James emphasized the importance of compensating affected players and instituting reform to prevent future incidents.

The investigations' findings led to significant changes within the league, including the resignation of former Commissioner Lisa Baird and numerous coaching adjustments. The NWSL, in collaboration with the NWSL Players Association, has committed to setting a new standard for professional leagues, ensuring safety and accountability remain paramount for the benefit of current and future players.

