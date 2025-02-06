Left Menu

AC Milan Triumphs in Coppa Italia as Felix and Abraham Shine

Joao Felix and Tammy Abraham led AC Milan to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, despite strong efforts from Roma. Felix scored on his debut, and Abraham netted twice against his former team, setting Milan up for a semi-final clash against either Inter Milan or Lazio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 03:55 IST
AC Milan delivered a masterclass performance in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, coming out victorious against AS Roma with a 3-1 scoreline at the iconic San Siro on Wednesday.

Joao Felix, making his debut, and Tammy Abraham, facing his parent club, were instrumental in Milan's triumph. Felix, recently loaned from Chelsea, struck his first goal for Milan, adding to Abraham's impressive double against his former teammates.

As Roma struggled to make a comeback, Milan capitalized on key tactical changes and excellent performances by their players, setting the stage for a thrilling semi-final against either Inter Milan or Lazio.

