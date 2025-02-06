Young Guns Shine as Real Madrid Edge Leganes in Copa Thriller

In a thrilling Copa del Rey quarter-final, Real Madrid's second-string squad edged out Leganes with a 3-2 victory, thanks to a stoppage-time header from 20-year-old Gonzalo Garcia.

Luka Modric and Endrick had initially placed Real ahead, but Leganes leveled with a penalty and a deflected goal.

Despite missing key players due to injuries, manager Carlo Ancelotti's tactics saw Real through, setting the stage for their upcoming LaLiga and Champions League challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)