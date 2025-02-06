Left Menu

Young Guns Shine as Real Madrid Edge Leganes in Copa Thriller

Gonzalo Garcia scored the stoppage-time winner for Real Madrid in their 3-2 victory over Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Real Madrid fielded a second-string team and overcame injuries to key players. Luka Modric and Endrick gave Real a two-goal lead before Leganes fought back to equalize.

In a thrilling Copa del Rey quarter-final, Real Madrid's second-string squad edged out Leganes with a 3-2 victory, thanks to a stoppage-time header from 20-year-old Gonzalo Garcia.

Luka Modric and Endrick had initially placed Real ahead, but Leganes leveled with a penalty and a deflected goal.

Despite missing key players due to injuries, manager Carlo Ancelotti's tactics saw Real through, setting the stage for their upcoming LaLiga and Champions League challenges.

