Young Guns Shine as Real Madrid Edge Leganes in Copa Thriller
Gonzalo Garcia scored the stoppage-time winner for Real Madrid in their 3-2 victory over Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Real Madrid fielded a second-string team and overcame injuries to key players. Luka Modric and Endrick gave Real a two-goal lead before Leganes fought back to equalize.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:25 IST
In a thrilling Copa del Rey quarter-final, Real Madrid's second-string squad edged out Leganes with a 3-2 victory, thanks to a stoppage-time header from 20-year-old Gonzalo Garcia.
Luka Modric and Endrick had initially placed Real ahead, but Leganes leveled with a penalty and a deflected goal.
Despite missing key players due to injuries, manager Carlo Ancelotti's tactics saw Real through, setting the stage for their upcoming LaLiga and Champions League challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement