Operation Team Player: Cracking Down on Counterfeit Sports Merchandise Ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, U.S. authorities have seized $39.5 million in counterfeit sports merchandise as part of 'Operation Team Player.' This initiative aims to protect consumers and prevent illegal profits during major sporting events. The operation is a collaborative effort led by Homeland Security Investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:37 IST
In a significant crackdown on counterfeit sports merchandise, U.S. authorities have seized items worth $39.5 million ahead of Super Bowl LIX. The effort, involving Homeland Security Investigations, the NFL, and the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, aims to protect consumers from fake goods and deter illegal sellers.

The year-long operation, known as 'Operation Team Player,' is a collaborative initiative with agencies like U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The operation seeks to prevent counterfeit sports-related items from being sold, having confiscated more than $455 million in such goods since 2013, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

With the Super Bowl festivities drawing millions to New Orleans, officials urge fans to purchase merchandise from reputable sources. The New Orleans Police Department is working with federal and local agencies to combat illegal vendors and protect visiting fans, as over 200,000 visitors are expected for the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

