Operation Team Player: Cracking Down on Counterfeit Sports Merchandise Ahead of Super Bowl LIX

In a significant crackdown on counterfeit sports merchandise, U.S. authorities have seized items worth $39.5 million ahead of Super Bowl LIX. The effort, involving Homeland Security Investigations, the NFL, and the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, aims to protect consumers from fake goods and deter illegal sellers.

The year-long operation, known as 'Operation Team Player,' is a collaborative initiative with agencies like U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The operation seeks to prevent counterfeit sports-related items from being sold, having confiscated more than $455 million in such goods since 2013, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

With the Super Bowl festivities drawing millions to New Orleans, officials urge fans to purchase merchandise from reputable sources. The New Orleans Police Department is working with federal and local agencies to combat illegal vendors and protect visiting fans, as over 200,000 visitors are expected for the event.

