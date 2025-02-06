Rise of Padel: The Greatest Show on Court Enchants Mumbai

Sohail Khan, the owner of the team PANTHERS, joyfully expressed his delight with the tremendous response from fans and spectators at the World Padel League Tourney. The event, dubbed 'The Greatest Show on Court,' is being held at the Nesco Center in Mumbai.

Padel Ball is lauded for its combination of squash, tennis, and badminton elements. Khan noted that his children were excited about him acquiring a team in this rapidly growing sport, which is already popular in over 90 countries. Team PANTHERS includes top-ranked players, promising thrilling matches.

With a design similar to tennis courts but smaller, padel's unique features, like its closed court and special rackets, contribute to its dynamic gameplay. Khan advocates for the youth to embrace the sport for its benefits, including discipline, sportsmanship, and personal growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)