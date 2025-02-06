Left Menu

Markram's Magic Powers Sunrisers to SA20 Semi-Finals

Sunrisers Eastern Cape secured a 32-run victory over Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 eliminator, thanks to Aiden Markram's unbeaten half-century. They will now face Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2. Key overs and strategic bowling decisions led to this significant win, keeping their title hopes alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:03 IST
Sunrisers Eastern Cape. (Photo- SA20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Sunrisers Eastern Cape's quest for a third consecutive SA20 title remains on track after a decisive 32-run victory over Joburg Super Kings in the eliminator match at Centurion. Led by captain Aiden Markram's scintillating 62-run performance, the team now prepares to confront the Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 at the same venue.

Markram's masterclass at the Pretoria ground, scoring an impressive 62 not out off 40 balls, laid the foundation for Sunrisers' 184/6 total. In response, Joburg Super Kings faltered at the crease, failing to establish solid partnerships and finishing their innings at 152/7. Critical overs swung the game in Sunrisers' favor, authoring their well-earned victory.

A match-defining moment came when Craig Overton delivered a superb double-wicket maiden over, countering a strong start from the Super Kings' batsmen. Overton's strategic plays, alongside a noteworthy performance by bowler Imran Tahir, left the Super Kings without a comeback as they reeled from their third consecutive playoff defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

