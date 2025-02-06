India and England Set the Stage for ODI Clash with Star Line-ups

In a strategic decision, England's captain Jos Buttler elected to start the batting after winning the toss against India in the first One Day International, held at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Following a riveting T20I series that concluded with a commanding 4-1 victory for the hosts, the focus now shifts to this crucial ODI series.

Newcomers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana received their maiden ODI caps for India, amid the absence of key players; Virat Kohli is sidelined due to a knee issue, and Rishabh Pant's omission sees KL Rahul taking over wicketkeeping duties. Meanwhile, England's squad mirrors the T20I lineup, with the significant change being Joe Root's return in place of Jamie Overton.

Post-toss, Buttler remarked, "We will bat first today. There's a nice energy in the dressing room, especially with Joe Root's return. Facing a formidable side in their home conditions is always a tough challenge as we prepare for the Champions Trophy." India's captain Rohit Sharma, undeterred by losing the toss, emphasized the importance of aggression with the ball early on, recognizing the opportunity for fresh starts and team cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)