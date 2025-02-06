Gaddafi Stadium Revamp: A New Era for Pakistan Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that the renovation and upgrade of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium have been completed in a record time of 117 days. The updated venue is ready to host international events, including the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy.

The PCB's statement highlighted enhancements such as improved facilities, cutting-edge floodlights, hospitality boxes, increased seating capacity, electronic scoreboards, and leading LED towers. PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi expressed his gratitude to those involved in the rapid completion of the project, despite prior criticisms.

The stadium will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during a ceremony featuring performances by artists like Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, and Arif Lohar. The venue will host its first match with Pakistan facing New Zealand on February 8. Moreover, a similar ceremony will take place in Karachi's National Stadium on February 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)