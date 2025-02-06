Left Menu

Gaddafi Stadium Transformation Completes Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) completed the renovation of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in 117 days, preparing it for events like the ICC Champions Trophy. Upgrades include floodlights, seating, and scoreboards. A grand reopening ceremony, attended by notable artists and officials, precedes the first tri-series game.

Updated: 06-02-2025 14:40 IST
  Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has successfully completed the renovation and upgrade of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in an impressive 117 days, preparing the venue for upcoming international matches, such as the ICC Champions Trophy.

According to a PCB statement, the stadium now boasts enhanced facilities, including state-of-the-art floodlights, additional seating capacity, improved hospitality boxes, advanced electronic scoreboards, and LED towers. PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude towards those who worked tirelessly to meet the deadline despite previous delays in the project.

The stadium's grand reopening is set for Friday, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif officiating the ceremony. The event will feature performances by well-known artists, and the upgraded venue will debut on February 8, with Pakistan facing New Zealand in a tri-series match. Renovations were financed internally by the PCB, surpassing initial budget estimates.

