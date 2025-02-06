Spin Masters in Spotlight: ICC Player of the Month
Varun Chakravarthy, Jomel Warrican, and Gongadi Trisha have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month for January. Chakravarthy's impressive performance in the T20I series against England, Warrican's top-wicket status against Pakistan, and Trisha's historic cricket achievements mark noteworthy entries for the prestigious monthly award.
Varun Chakravarthy, a mystery spinner from India, has been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for January. His standout performance was pivotal in India's victory against England in the T20I series, where he claimed 14 wickets with an impressive average of 9.85.
Jomel Warrican, representing the West Indies, has also made the nominations for the award after excelling in the Test series against Pakistan. Warrican's skillful bowling led him to take 19 wickets, earning him the Player of the Series title.
In the women's category, Indian opener Gongadi Trisha is in contention after an exceptional display in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, where she was the leading run-scorer and made history as the first-ever century-maker in the tournament.
