Paving the Way: AIFF's Fruitful Alliance with I-League and IWL Clubs

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday announced a 'fruitful' meeting with I-League and IWL club representatives in a bid to resolve contentious matters regarding match broadcasting and player releases for national duties.

Chaired by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, the gathering included key federation figures and saw the participation of nine I-League and four IWL clubs. The primary focus was on future fixtures, league promotion, broadcasting rights, and setting more extended national team training camps.

Following thorough discussions, unanimous agreements were reached to boost the standards of both leagues. Despite initial disputes over broadcast rights with Shrachi Sports Endeavour, an agreement was achieved enabling the timely start of the league. AIFF Secretary General Anilkumar concluded the meeting was a success and integral for strategic football development in India.

