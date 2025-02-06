Clash of Titans: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC in Meghalaya

NorthEast United FC will host Mumbai City FC as the Indian Super League (ISL) makes its debut appearance in Meghalaya. The eagerly anticipated match is set to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on February 7. The Islanders will be looking to bounce back following a goalless draw against East Bengal FC, while the Highlanders are determined to extend their impressive unbeaten run to nine games, according to a release from the ISL.

In their previous confrontation, the Highlanders showcased their prowess with a commanding 3-0 victory. They are now eyeing a second league double over Mumbai City FC, having previously achieved the feat in the 2020-21 season. This was also the last time NorthEast United FC qualified for the playoffs, a position they are well-placed to secure again this season. Currently occupying fourth place on the points table with 29 points from seven wins and eight draws across 19 games, NorthEast United FC remains in formidable form.

Mumbai City FC holds the sixth position in the rankings with 28 points garnered from 18 matches, securing seven wins and the same number of draws. Their recent five matches have resulted in the team earning two wins and two draws. Mumbai's seven draws this season are second only to NorthEast United FC's eight, partially due to the Islanders being the fourth-least-scoring team in the league. Nikolaos Karelis leads their scoring with nine goals, trailed by Lallianzuala Chhangte with three.

