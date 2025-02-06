Marcelo Bids Farewell: A Legendary Left Back's Remarkable Journey

Marcelo, a celebrated left back for Real Madrid and Brazil, announced his retirement on Thursday at the age of 36. In a heartfelt video posted on social media platform X, Marcelo expressed his gratitude and hinted at continuing contributions to the sport, saying, "My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give to football."

Marcelo's career is marked by extraordinary achievements, having won the Champions League five times and the Spanish league six times during his tenure at Madrid from 2007 to 2022. In total, he secured 25 titles, embedding his legacy into the fabric of soccer history. He is lauded as part of Real Madrid's history and as a global football legend.

Following a brief intermission with Greek club Olympiakos, Marcelo returned to his roots at Brazilian club Fluminense, capping off his career with a Copa Libertadores win. On the international stage, he represented Brazil in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and earned Olympic medals in 2008 and 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)