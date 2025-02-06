Left Menu

Record Viewership for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

The Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 witnessed record-breaking viewership on JioStar, with a 74% increase compared to the previous series. Garnering 192.5 million viewers, it emerged as the second most-watched away Test series for India. The series captivated fans with intense competition and expert commentary.

Confrontation between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has achieved unprecedented viewership on the JioStar network, with a remarkable 74% increase in TV audiences compared to the previous series held in Australia, according to a Star Sports release.

The India-Australia cricket rivalry, dubbed the toughest by JioStar, reached new heights as it became the second most-watched away Test series for the Indian team on television. The series attracted 192.5 million viewers, logging an impressive 52 billion minutes of combined watch-time across TV and digital platforms.

Despite less optimal match timings, the series emerged as the second most-watched Test series on Indian television, second only to the 2017 Border Gavaskar Trophy. Expert analysis and commentary from renowned cricket figures, including Cheteshwar Pujara and Adam Gilchrist, contributed to its success.

