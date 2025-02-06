Ritu Phogat Aims for Resounding MMA Comeback Post-Motherhood

Ritu Phogat, an Indian mixed-martial-arts athlete, is poised to return to the sport this month with her newfound motivation: her baby. After a period away from competition and adjusting to motherhood, Phogat is eager to stage a comeback against Japan's Ayaka Miura on February 20 in ONE Championship.

Phogat, a former Asian Championships medalist, hasn't fought since September 2022 and has faced setbacks in her last two matches. She views this comeback as an opportunity to prove her resilience and improve her fighting record. 'I am very excited for the bout since I've been away from action for two years. No athlete wants to stay away from their sport for so long,' she told ANI.

Balancing sports and motherhood presents its challenges. Phogat describes the initial difficulties of regaining her former strength and the rigorous training regimen she now follows, thanks to family support. She aims to demonstrate a new level of performance in her upcoming fight, showcasing the grit and determination that have defined her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)