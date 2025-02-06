Left Menu

Ritu Phogat Aims for Resounding MMA Comeback Post-Motherhood

Indian MMA fighter Ritu Phogat, inspired by her newborn, is set for a comeback against Japan's Ayaka Miura following a two-year hiatus to embrace motherhood. Fueled by familial support, she elaborates on her intensive training and ambitions to redefine expectations in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:24 IST
Ritu Phogat Aims for Resounding MMA Comeback Post-Motherhood
Ritu Phogat. (Photo- ONE Championship). Image Credit: ANI

Ritu Phogat, an Indian mixed-martial-arts athlete, is poised to return to the sport this month with her newfound motivation: her baby. After a period away from competition and adjusting to motherhood, Phogat is eager to stage a comeback against Japan's Ayaka Miura on February 20 in ONE Championship.

Phogat, a former Asian Championships medalist, hasn't fought since September 2022 and has faced setbacks in her last two matches. She views this comeback as an opportunity to prove her resilience and improve her fighting record. 'I am very excited for the bout since I've been away from action for two years. No athlete wants to stay away from their sport for so long,' she told ANI.

Balancing sports and motherhood presents its challenges. Phogat describes the initial difficulties of regaining her former strength and the rigorous training regimen she now follows, thanks to family support. She aims to demonstrate a new level of performance in her upcoming fight, showcasing the grit and determination that have defined her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025