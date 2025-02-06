Left Menu

Smith and Borthwick: England's Plan for French Revival

Fin Smith will start at flyhalf for England against France, with Marcus Smith moving to fullback. Coach Steve Borthwick aims to enhance his team's performance after recent losses. Other lineup changes include Ollie Sleightholme replacing an injured player, and Tom Willis making his debut at number eight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:31 IST
Fin Smith is set to start at flyhalf for England against France this Saturday, with Marcus Smith taking the fullback position. This strategic shift by coach Steve Borthwick aims to rejuvenate England's attack to sustain hope in their Six Nations campaign.

In the updated lineup released on Thursday, Borthwick introduced two additional changes: Ollie Sleightholme steps in for the injured Cadan Murley on the wing, and Tom Willis assumes the number eight role for his debut. Ben Earl returns to openside flanker, while Tom Curry stays at blindside, with his brother Ben now on the bench alongside former captain Jamie George.

Bringing Fin Smith to the starting role marks his eighth cap, yet signifies his inaugural entry in the run-on team. Known for his distribution skills, Borthwick anticipates Smith's ability to enable the midfield duo of Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade to perform optimally. The match against France poses a high-stakes challenge for England, striving to end a troubling losing streak against Tier One teams.

