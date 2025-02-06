Lisandro Martinez Faces Extended Absence Due to Cruciate Ligament Injury

Argentina and Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is facing a long period on the sidelines after being diagnosed with a cruciate ligament injury. The confirmation came from Manchester United on Thursday.

Martinez suffered the injury attempting to tackle Ismaila Sarr during last Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. He was visibly emotional as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

While the club has not specified his recovery timeline, Manchester United stated, "Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation." Martinez's previous season was also disrupted due to various injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)